Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.03.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
