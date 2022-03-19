Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

