Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Exelon by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Exelon by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.25. 12,323,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,531. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

