Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. Exelon has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.