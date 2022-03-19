ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Acquires $171,818.52 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

