Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

