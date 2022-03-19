Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

