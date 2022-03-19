F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CFO Chris Payne Sells 2,017 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FXLV opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in F45 Training by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in F45 Training by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

