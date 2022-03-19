F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CFO Chris Payne Sells 2,017 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE FXLV opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
