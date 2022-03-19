F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CFO Chris Payne Sells 2,017 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in F45 Training by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after acquiring an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in F45 Training by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 354,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

