Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $478.63 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $363.48 and a 12-month high of $550.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.25.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

