Fantom Price Hits $1.32 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003147 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $908.74 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

