Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 15,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

