FAT Brands (FATBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of FATBB opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $30.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.
About FAT Brands (Get Rating)
FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.
