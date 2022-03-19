FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18 on June 10th

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 984 ($12.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 800 ($10.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 991.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,148.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDM. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.47) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

