FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

FDX traded down $9.07 on Friday, hitting $218.91. 9,210,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.80 and its 200 day moving average is $239.66. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.