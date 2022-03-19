FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

NYSE:FDX traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.91. 9,210,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.80 and a 200 day moving average of $239.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

