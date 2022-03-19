Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,030 by Analysts at Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,447.14 ($31.82).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,843 ($23.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.33). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,065.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,346.16.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.