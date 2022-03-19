Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,030

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,353.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

