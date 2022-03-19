Financial Analysis: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and iTeos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.55) -23.82 iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million $0.29 127.59

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 183.97%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.49%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.89% -28.80% iTeos Therapeutics N/A 4.55% 3.08%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

