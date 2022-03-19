Financial Comparison: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SmartFinancial pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and City has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares SmartFinancial and City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $149.18 million 2.93 $34.79 million $2.24 11.55 City $235.11 million 5.03 $88.08 million $5.67 13.85

City has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 23.32% 9.42% 0.93% City 37.29% 12.77% 1.48%

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of City shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartFinancial and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 1 3.33 City 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than City.

Summary

City beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment consists of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment provides direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

