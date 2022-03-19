Financial Review: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) & PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million N/A $90,000.00 $0.03 11.70 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Profitability

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -7.91% -0.83% -11.04% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.81%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats PASSUR Aerospace on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

