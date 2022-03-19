First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

FCRD stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

