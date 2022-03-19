First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

