First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.01 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

