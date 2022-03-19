First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 8,115,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,635,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.