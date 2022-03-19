First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Trading Up 2.5%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 3,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

