First United Bank & Trust Acquires 905 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. 50,865,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,897,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

