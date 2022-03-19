First United Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.48. 1,191,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,131. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.11.

