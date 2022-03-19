First United Bank & Trust Buys 435 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

Shares of DHI traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 6,570,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,709. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

