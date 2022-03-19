First United Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 142,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

HYD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 746,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

