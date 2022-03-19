First United Bank & Trust Has $3.78 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 1.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,307,000 after buying an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,635,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.