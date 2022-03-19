First United Bank & Trust Sells 410 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,600,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

