FirstCoin Price Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $24,254.66 and $106.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,162.56 or 0.99688289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

