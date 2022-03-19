Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

FLS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 1,485,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flowserve by 187.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flowserve by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flowserve by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

