Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Flushing Financial worth $37,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,945,000 after buying an additional 129,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

