Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Lowered to £138 at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($221.07) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($221.07) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($205.46) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($203.82) to £134.50 ($174.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £151.24 ($196.67).

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 9,592 ($124.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is £119.96. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,600 ($98.83) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($255.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.56.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

