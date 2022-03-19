ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Up 9.2%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 21,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 580,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

