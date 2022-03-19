Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

