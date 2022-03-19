Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 512 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $219.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.