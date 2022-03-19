Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $685.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,944. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $689.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

