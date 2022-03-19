Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.32. 6,064,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,497. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average of $237.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.