Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after buying an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,377,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,375,000 after buying an additional 1,533,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,051,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,492. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

