Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.53. 2,042,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.21 and a 200-day moving average of $302.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

