Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,343,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day moving average is $201.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.