Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.15).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.42) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.13) on Friday. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of £545.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

