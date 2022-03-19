Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FWP stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $20.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

