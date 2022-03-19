Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

FOXF traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $107.88. 306,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

