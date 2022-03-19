Fredrik Widlund Sells 34,605 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63), for a total value of £69,902.10 ($90,900.00).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Fredrik Widlund bought 49,801 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £103,088.07 ($134,054.71).

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £857.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.77) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

