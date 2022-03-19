Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.79% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

