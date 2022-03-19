Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787,769 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 104,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 57.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 535,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 29.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

