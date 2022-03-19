Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,447 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $33,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 6.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $892,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $346.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

